Crews begin work on Luminary hotel site, but unresolved issues remain

After months of delays, work on the $91 million Luminary Hotel in downtown Fort Myers has begun, but not without problems.

On Thursday, construction crews began work moving underground cables to prepare for the hotel’s groundbreaking.

“I would say they do a need a hotel. But not this kind of a deal they’re trying to ram-rod through right now,” said Fort Myers resident Tim Gilligan.

Many others agree that a hotel is needed downtown, but the process hasn’t been smooth.

“We’ve been ignored, and since that occurred, our only resort at this time is legal,” said resident and deed-holder Chuck Powell.

City officials still have yet to resolve the issue of a decades-old deed on the property that bans the construction of a business on the land.

Mayor Randy Henderson released a statement regarding to hotel Thursday night:

“This is a great day for the City of Fort Myers as Mainsail Development moves forward with work at the site of the future hotel. This project has been many years in the making and received significant public input. Community support and excitement for the new hotel and convention center is evident and substantial.

The Council demonstrated resolve and leadership this past Monday night and the consensus was to move forward after strong recommendations from the legal team. The future is very encouraging and I am thrilled about bringing beautiful new facilities, community amenities and approximately 250 post-construction jobs to downtown Fort Myers.”

But deed-holding families and some in Fort Myers only see obstacles.

“Other than the city and their own counsel, they’re the only one saying they’re in the green here in the right. I guess we’re going to have to let the courts decide,” Powell said.

“They’ll get about halfway through construction—those families are going to get together and get them a good lawyer and they’re going to block everything for the next 25 years and nothing is going to happen,” added Gilligan.

The actual groundbreaking on the hotel hasn’t been scheduled.

The deed-holding families are planning to meet with lawyers next week.

Reporter: John-Carlos Estrada

Writer: Erica Brown