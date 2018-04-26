Crash creates complete roadblock for portion of SR 82 in Lee County

A Thursday morning crash involving an overturned commercial motor vehicle completely shut down a portion of State Road 82, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 9:17 a.m. on State Road 82 at Jaguar Boulevard, according to the FHP. State Road 82 is closed between Jaguar Boulevard and Harcourt Avenue.

It’s unclear how the crash happened, if anyone was hurt or when the road is expected to reopen.

Writer: Rachel Ravina