Fire crews battle brush fire in Punta Gorda

Fire crews are working to extinguish the flames of a brush fire that began burning Thursday afternoon on Duncan Road, according to Charlotte County officials.

The fire has scorched approximately 50 to 75 acres and as of 5:30 p.m. the fire was about 75 percent contained, according to a county spokesperson. One structure is threatened, but firefighters are protecting it.

Crews from the Florida Forest Service, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Power and Light are on scene.

Washington Loop Road is closed, according to a county spokesperson.

Additional crews from the following agencies were also requested:

Boca Grande Fire Department

DeSoto County

Englewood Area Fire Control District

Punta Gorda Fire Department

Strike teams from Lee County and Sarasota

The circumstances leading up to the fire were unclear.

Count on WINK News for more information as details become available.