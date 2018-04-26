Air, water, fire: Southwest Floridians face growing challenges from nature

Southwest Florida has been plagued by a series of environmental issues that could affect the largest industry in the area, tourism.

Dry weather brings an increase of wildfires, threatening homes and at times blanketing the area with smoke.

A recent outbreak of red tide is driving beachgoers away from the shoreline. And, ongoing Lake Okeechobee water quality and capacity issues have prompted Gov. Rick Scott to expedite repairs to the Herbert Hoover Dike surrounding the lake.

We break down the environmental challenges Southwest Floridians are currently facing:

Drought in Southwest Florida

The United States Drought Monitor released its latest map Thursday.

Collier County is experiencing moderate to severe drought while Charlotte County is abnormally dry.

Areas of Lee County range from abnormally dry to severe drought.

Red tide in Southwest Florida

Dead fish have been spotted along beaches of Lee, Collier counties, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The latest red tide map released on Wednesday shows the following levels of red tide in SWFL:

Charlotte County – Background to low concentrations in four samples collected.

Collier County – Very low to high concentrations in 15 samples collected.

Lee County – Background to medium concentrations in 22 samples collected.

Over the past week, fish kills have been reported at the following beaches:

Lee County

Bonita Beach

Fort Myers Beach

Gasparilla Island

Lighthouse Beach

Lovers Key State Park

Lynn Hall Beach Park

Newton Park

Tarpon Bay

Collier County

Barefoot Beach

Clam Bay

Gordon Pass

Seagate Beach

Vanderbilt Beach

Air quality concerns in Collier County

Some Collier County residents said Friday, it’s never been so hard to breathe outside. Between the smell of dead fish tickling your throat, and smoke filling your lungs, they say the combination is just awful.

Larry Matecki bought property in Southwest Florida to share it with visitors, but now he can’t do that because he doesn’t even want to step outside, “We were coming down bringing friends from South Carolina, spend a day at the beach, and we can’t it’s bad,” he said.

Paul Schrimer, who lives right by Vanderbilt Beach said, “I’ve noticed people come here to walk on the dock, take a breath – especially the locals – and they turn around and they just leave. They know and they can’t take it.”

The red tide is contributing to the problem of dead fish, and an ongoing mulch fire smoldering near Immokalee is sending smoke over the county.

Lake Okeechobee levels

Lake O has continued to cause controversy with back-pumping, discharges, and algal blooms.

Lake water is frequently blamed for toxic algae blooms and murky water along the Caloosahatchee and St. Lucie rivers. But high water levels in the lake threaten the aging Herbert Hoover Dike.

President Trump has promised federal funds to repair the dike, and Florida Gov. Rick Scott has called on Florida lawmakers for a similar commitment.

Trump sent a memo instructing federal Director of Office Management and Budget Mick Mulvaney to fast-track work on the dike, parts of which date to the 1930s. The project has been a major focus of Gov. Rick Scott, a close political ally of the president.

For the latest Lake Okeechobee water levels, click here.

