Photo courtesy of LSCO.
FORT MYERS

Woman arrested for shooting scene at Fort Myers apartment complex

Published: April 25, 2018 8:34 AM EDT
Updated: April 25, 2018 8:39 AM EDT

A woman was arrested Wednesday morning in connection to a shooting scene at the Bernwood Trace Apartment complex on April 19.

MOREAuthorities respond to shooting scene at Fort Myers housing complex

Katrina Mary Drakes, 22, is in custody following the incident where one person was injured, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Drakes faces charges of attempted second degree homicide, according to the LSCO.

Drakes is scheduled to make her first appearance in court Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2018 WINK Digital Media