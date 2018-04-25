Woman arrested for shooting scene at Fort Myers apartment complex

A woman was arrested Wednesday morning in connection to a shooting scene at the Bernwood Trace Apartment complex on April 19.

Katrina Mary Drakes, 22, is in custody following the incident where one person was injured, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Drakes faces charges of attempted second degree homicide, according to the LSCO.

Drakes is scheduled to make her first appearance in court Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.