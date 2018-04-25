Twitter tip leads to child porn arrest in Naples

A 27-year-old man known as “Dirty Boy Obie” is accused of child pornography, according to a report from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

Kiel Patrick O’Brian, who lives on the 500 block of Rattlesnake-Hammock Road, was arrested Tuesday and faces 100 counts of transmission of child pornography, the report showed.

The sheriff’s office received a tip on Feb. 8 from Twitter regarding the upload of about 100 inappropriate photos of children between the ages of eight and 15 engaging in sexual conduct, the report showed.

Writer: Katherine Viloria