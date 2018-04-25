New safety & security director outlines plan to keep Lee students safe

The Lee County School District has hired a new safety and security director to keep students safe.

Rick Parfitt plans to implement new rules signed by Gov. Rick Scott after a school shooting on Feb. 14 in Parkland, Florida killed 17 students and faculty.

In addition to adding a resource officer at every school, Parfitt said the school district is also adding better security technology.

“We’re looking at integrating that more with access control, close circuit TV,” Parfitt said. “I think we’re gonna see that. The Bonita Springs High School will be the first example that we see here.”

To prevent another tragedy from ever taking place, Parfitt said mental health training is key.

“We can put all the hardware we want and all the manpower that we want, but if we don’t have people in our schools that are recognizing concerning behaviors, all the technology is not going to work,” he said.

The school district will also implementing threat assessments and active shooter drills each month.

To read more on school safety plans in SWFL, click here.

Reporter: Taylor Bisacky

Writer: Katherine Viloria