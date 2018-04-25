MGN
Charlotte County

Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for arson in Charlotte County

Published: April 25, 2018 11:28 AM EDT

A man was sentenced on Monday to 20 years in prison for arson, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

Ismail Tisdale was sentenced as a habitual felony offender with a 15 year mandatory-minimum sentence as a prison release re-offender for second-degree arson, the State Attorney’s Office said.

Tisdale started a fire in his prison cell in 2016 at the Charlotte Correctional Institution, the State Attorney’s Office said. He was incarcerated at the time for burglary of a dwelling for a crime in Miami-Dade County.

Tisdale was found guilty in March following a trial in Charlotte County, the State Attorney’s Office said.

Writer:Katherine Viloria
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2018 WINK Digital Media