Lehigh Acres man sentenced to 7 years for 2016 DUI manslaughter crash

A man involved in a DUI crash that killed a man is found guilty of DUI Manslaughter and sentenced to seven years in prison and three years probation.

Andres Placeres Torrens, 26, of Lehigh Acres caused a four-vehicle crash on November 25, 2016 at the intersection of Lee Boulevard and Leonard Boulevard in Lehigh. Torrens struck a vehicle killing the driver, Alfred Frebel, 71, also of Lehigh Acres.

Torrens was injured and taken to Lee Memorial Hospital. Frebel, died at the scene.

Investigators said Torrens had a blood alcohol level of 0.119, the legal limit in Florida is 0.08. Torrens was also speeding which also contributed to the crash.

In addition to DUI Manslaughter sentence Torrens was also ordered the following:

1 year concurrent probation

Must provide a DNA sample

Lifetime driver’s license suspension

Order and reserve on restitution

50 community service hours, min 10 per month

Attend victim impact panel

No possession of alcohol during probation with random testing,

Ignition interlock

$135 DUI Court Costs

$413 Court Costs

$100 FDLE Trust Fund

$1000 fine for each count

$100 cost of prosecution