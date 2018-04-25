Lee County Library offers summer programs for kids and adults

Lee County libraries are planning to keep kids as well as adults active and reading during the slower summer months.

Reading over the summer is one of several activities that can prevent the “summer slide” for kids and teens.

“Summer Slide is what happens when the skills students learn during the school year are lost or forgotten over the summer.. they can fall behind by the time school starts again,” according to the Children’s Literacy Initiative.

The Lee County Library’s summer reading program focuses on children K-12 but there are activities in place for ages 0 to 4 as well as adults.

The program extends from May 29 to August 11 and feature weekly programming and activities.

Children and teens age 0 to 18 will will get a free book for the summer and are encouraged to participate in the programs the library has to offer.

Kids and teens can participate in a variety of programs including reptile shows, Harry Potter theme parties, juggling workshops and cooking programs.

Adults are encouraged to attend movie screenings, book discussions and craft classes.

The adult program features a BINGO card with different resources and genres they can use to explore new library resources available to them.

For more general information, you can visit www.leelibrary.net, call 239-479-INFO (4636), or visit the Lee County Library’s Facebook page.

You can also view a full list of library events here. You can also search by individual branch.