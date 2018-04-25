Home Depot shooting suspect caught in Dallas; 2 officers wounded critically

Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded Tuesday afternoon in a shooting at a Home Depot, CBS Dallas/Fort Worth reports. A store loss-prevention officer was also shot in the incident in northern Dallas, according to Police Chief U. Renee Hall. After a brief car chase, a suspect was arrested along with a female passenger.

At a late night news conference, Hall said that suspect Armando Juarez faces multiple counts of aggravated assault on a police officer.

Also it was announced that all three victims were out of surgery.

“Our police department was attacked this afternoon,” Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings said during a news conference earlier in the night. “I continue to be upset at the lack of respect for our police in this city and this country,” Rawlings added.

A source told CBS DFW that a male police officer was shot in the back of the head and a female officer was shot in the face.

“We’re asking you to continue praying for our officers,” Hall said.

A large police presence was seen outside the store and one person was seen being loaded into an ambulance.

Author: CBS News