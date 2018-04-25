Gas prices on the rise across Florida

Gas prices have hit a 40-month high in the Sunshine State, according to AAA.

Florida residents can expect to spend more of it at the pump in upcoming weeks, according to experts.

Right now, the average gallon of gas in Southwest Florida is about $2.69 where nationally, the price is averaging at $2.76.

Experts say they don’t expect a gallon of gas to top three dollars per gallon, but they do expect prices to climb into early May.

WINK News reporter Jessic Alpern explains the rise and what to expect going forward. Watch the full segment above.

Reporter: Jessica Alpern

Writer: Emily Luft