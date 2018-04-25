Fort Myers Beach Film Festival back for its 12th year

Fort Myers Beach will celebrate film for five nights this week starting with Wednesday’s free opening ceremony at the Beach Theater.

The Fort Myers Beach Film Festival is in its 12th year of featuring independent filmmakers and distributors on the island.

The festival runs from April 25-29 and features daily screenings of movies as well as workshops with visiting filmmakers.

Tickets are seven dollars per screening, with VIP bundles available. All films, except for Movie on the Mound on Saturday, are screened at the Beach Theater at 6425 Estero Blvd.

For more information and tickets, you can visit their website.