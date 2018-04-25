FHP releases list of ‘Most Wanted Fugitives’; 6 in SWFL

The Florida Highway Patrol released a list of its “Most Wanted Fugitives” in the state.

Six people on the list were wanted for crashes in Southwest Florida:

Alfredo Acevedo

Alfredo Acevedo is wanted in connection with two counts of DUI Manslaughter, two counts of DUI Injury and one count of DUI Property Damage, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Acevedo was driving southbound on Interstate 75 in Charlotte County when he lost control of the vehicle and it overturned, according to the FHP. Two passengers died and two others suffered “incapacitating injuries.”

Acevedo’s blood alcohol level was nearly twice the legal limit at the time of the crash, State troopers said.

Alejandro Garcia

Alejandro Garcia is wanted in connection with a deadly DUI crash on State Road 82 in Lee County, according to the FHP.

Garcia is accused of hitting a vehicle head-on, which caused the vehicle to overturn, State troopers said. The driver of the other vehicle was killed in the wreck.

Garcia’s blood alcohol limit was more than four times the legal limit, according to State troopers.

Following the crash, Garcia fled to the hospital, but his whereabouts are unknown, State troopers said.

It’s also unclear when the crash happened.

Augustin Lara-Nonez

Augustin Lara-Nonez is wanted in connection with a deadly DUI crash involving a Lee County deputy.

Lara-Nonez was driving a silver 2006 Ford truck westbound on State Road 82 approaching Sunshine Boulevard, according to the FHP.

There was a previous deadly crash, and Lee County deputy Margena Nunez had her patrol car with the emergency lights activated facing south in the westbound lane and traffic cones out, State troopers said. Lara-Nonez was accused of not following the detour, and he front of his truck hit the left side of the patrol car.

“For just doing her job and assisting FHP with traffic control, she certainly didn’t deserve to be hit or die,” said Lt. Greg Bueno, of the FHP.

Lara-Nonez was arrested in connection with a DUI involving death, but he did not face charges in court and there is an active felony warrant for his arrest, according to State troopers.

“It adds salt to the wound that the individual was arrested to be held accountable for his decisions that night,” Bueno said.

Lara-Nonez was believed to have fled to Mexico, according to State troopers.

Roman Saebastian Saldarriaga

Roman Saebastian Saldarriaga is wanted in connection with a deadly crash on Sept. 1, 2003 in Collier County, according to the FHP.

Saldarriaga has active warrants for DUI manslaughter, DUI personal injury and DUI property damage, State troopers said.

Saldarriaga was driving eastbound on County Road approaching another vehicle and hit rear of the other vehicle, according to State troopers. The impact from the initial crash forced vehicle into the westbound lane and was hit by a pickup truck.

One person died in the crash and there were additional “personal injuries,” State troopers said.

Saldarriaga has since fled and is believed to be in Bonita Springs, Fla., Miami, New Jersey, New York, or Canada, according to State troopers.

Jose Ayala Santiago

Jose Ayala Santiago is wanted in connection with a deadly DUI crash on Jan. 12, 2003 on Tamiami Trail in Collier County, according to the FHP.

Santiago has an active warrant for DUI manslaughter, according to State troopers.

Santiago was driving westbound on State Road 90 approaching a vehicle traveling eastbound, according to State troopers. Santiago was then accused of steering across the center line, into the eastbound lane and hitting another vehicle.

One person died in the crash and there were additional “personal injuries.”

James R. Wasileski

James R. Wasileski has an active warrant for DUI manslaughter out of Charlotte County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Wasileski was driving a 1997 Ford Taurus on Feb. 3, 2007 northbound on Burnt Store Road, according to the FHP. Wasileski —who was accused of being under the influence— lost control and hit a tree. His passenger, Mark E. Burlison, succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.

Wasileski has since left the state and had Texas as a last known location, State troopers said. His current whereabouts are unclear, and he may have fled to Mexico.

1 of 6

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects listed above should the FHP at 239-938-1800 prompt 3, email FHP, email [email protected], or contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

“We are going to do anything and everything we can to locate these individuals and hold them accountable for their actions,” Bueno said.

For a complete list of “Most Wanted Fugitives” in Florida, visit the FHP’s website.

Reporter: Janae Muchmore

Writer: Rachel Ravina