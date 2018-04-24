Video shows car driving wrong way on US 41 in Punta Gorda

Charlotte County residents expressed their concerns Tuesday over potential dangers with one-way roads.

The Punta Gorda Police Department shared this video on Facebook showing an SUV driving toward oncoming traffic on a one-way road on U.S. 41 in Punta Gorda.

One Way Driver We have a lot of one-way roads in Punta Gorda! Always remember to make sure you are driving in the right direction! Luckily, no one got hurt in this incident! Posted by Punta Gorda Police Department on Tuesday, April 24, 2018

WINK News reporter Kristi Gross spoke with area residents. Watch the full segment above.