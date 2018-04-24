Papa John’s employee carjacked during Lehigh Acres pizza delivery

A pizza delivery driver said someone robbed his car and his belongings after he made a stop at a home on Henry Avenue.

Bill Solomon arrived at work just before 12 p.m. Tuesday at the Papa John’s on Lee Boulevard. He was set to make his first delivery of the day, but didn’t realize he would be set up for a robbery.

Solomon noticed the house on Henry Avenue and West 17th Street in Lehigh Acres seemed abandoned, but stepped out of his car to deliver the pizza anyways.

“I went up to the door, knocked on it. It didn’t seem like anybody was going to answer, so I turned around, and that’s when I saw the guy getting into my car and he drove off,” Solomon said.

The suspect took off with Solomon’s car, wallet, cellphone, keys and a $1,000 deposit he was supposed to make for his employer.

Solomon now fears the incident could cost him his job, but he said this taught him a valuable lesson.

“Lock your car, no matter what. No matter what you’re doing or how long it is, because the bad guys are always behind you,” Solomon said.

Authorities have not located the car at this time. It’s a dark gray Suzuki SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Reporter: Oliver Redsten

Writer: Katherine Viloria