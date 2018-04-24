No injuries reported in Hendry County school bus crash

All passengers on a school bus are safe after a hit-and-run accident in Hendry County on Tuesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Around 7:10 a.m., a school bus with 10 students on board was driving south on County Road 833 towards the intersection with County Road 835.

A person driving an Isuzu Rodeo tried to pass the school bus in a no-passing zone. The school bus tried to correct but was still struck by the driver of the Rodeo, according to the FHP.

There were no reported injuries among the students on the bus.

The driver and any passengers in the Isuzu Rodeo had fled on foot by the time law enforcement arrived, according to FHP deputies.

If anyone has any information in regards to this crash, they are asked to contact Trooper S. Rongish with the Florida Highway Patrol at 239-938-1800

Writer: Emily Luft