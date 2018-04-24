Mark Sievers’ defense attorney claims LCSO paid key witness $8K

The defense attorney for Mark Sievers, who is accused of hiring two men to kill his wife, claims the Lee County Sheriff’s Office paid a key witness thousands of dollars.

Teresa Sievers was bludgeoned to death with a hammer inside her Bonita Springs home on June 28, 2015. Curtis Wayne Wright, a childhood friend of Mark Sievers, and Jimmy Rodgers also face charges in her murder.

Tuesday in court, Michael Mummert, Mark Siever’s defense attorney, asked for documents that prove the sheriff’s office is paying Taylor Shomaker $8,000.

Shomaker was a key witness in the case after she turned in Jimmy Rodgers, who was her boyfriend at the time, and Curtis Wayne Wright when she felt they were acting strange.

“The total value of services rendered was upwards of $8,000,” Mummert said. “I’d like to know if there is a contract … the nature of the goods and services being provided.”

WINK News reached out to the sheriff’s office, but they could not comment as the investigation is still active.

For previous stories on the death of Teresa Sievers, click here.

Reporter: Kim Powell

Writer: Katherine Viloria