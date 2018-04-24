Health advisory lifted for Yacht Club Beach in Cape Coral

A health advisory was lifted Tuesday afternoon for the Yacht Club Beach, according to the Florida Department of Health in Lee County.

The advisory was placed last week in regards to high bacteria levels at the beach on 5819 Driftwood Parkway in Cape Coral, the health department said.

Tests completed on Tuesday for enterococcus bacteria in water samples taken on April 23 showed levels under the maximum containment level, the health department said.

For more information, click here.

Previous story: High bacteria levels prompt advisory for Yacht Club Beach in Cape Coral

Writer: Katherine Viloria