Charlotte County man sentenced to life in prison for sexual battery on a child

A 28-year-old man is sentenced sentenced to life in prison on capital sexual battery on a child under 12 in Charlotte County which was a result of a child pornography investigation.

FBI agents with the Child Exploitation Task Force raided Brian Thomas’ home on Camillia Lane in 2016. More than a dozen images of child pornography and two videos were downloaded from the home’s IP address during the investigation, according to authorities.

Thomas was found guilty of secretly videotaping and inappropriately touching a child younger than 12 years old at the home.

Thomas was also sentenced to 30 years in prison on one count of lewd molestation to be served consecutively, 15 years in prison on one count of video voyeurism to be served concurrently and 5 years in prison on one count of battery by bodily fluids also to be served concurrently.

Thomas was found guilty at trial on February 5th and the jury deliberated for approximately 45 minutes before returning the guilty verdicts on all counts.

The case started in 2016 as a Federal child pornography search warrant on his home during which evidence was discovered on the defendant’s laptop. He was secretly recording children as they undressed and showered.

Assistant State Attorneys Stephanie Powers and Kyle Stublen handled the case.

Prior to facing State charges, the defendant entered a plea to the Federal child porn charge and was sentenced to 30 years in prison on that case.

