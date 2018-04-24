Attorneys in Sievers case continue to wait on evidence processing

The defense and prosecution for a trial in the Dr. Teresa Sievers murder case have yet to receive pieces of evidence.

Jimmy Ray Rodgers and Mark Sievers were charged in connection with the death of Sievers’ wife, Dr. Teresa Sievers in 2015.

Attorneys for Rodgers and Sievers asked for four bins containing documents, envelopes and correspondence, however, the information will not be released until May 30 once they’re scanned into evidence.

The bins also contain letters between Sievers and Wayne Wright, the man Sievers is accused of hiring to kill his wife.

Additional evidence sent in April 2016 to a federal lab for processing have not received results, but the court recommended the state get the evidence back and send it to a state lab.

The defense has received depositions from several officers and is expected to go to Missouri to conduct witness interviews.

The next hearing involving the Sievers case will take place at 8:30 a.m. on June 28.

Reporter: Hayley Milon

Writer: Rachel Ravina