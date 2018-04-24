Agencies discuss hurricane preparedness for people with disabilities

Two agencies teamed up Tuesday to discuss taking extra safety precautions for people with disabilities ahead of hurricane season.

Hurricane Irma served as a major reminder — it’s never to early to prepare for the next storm.

The purpose of the meeting, hosted by the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, was for residents to share their experiences and stories of survival during Irma.

Representatives are expected to use the information gathered at the meeting to better prepare for any future storms.

Collier County resident Valarie Demello is a caretaker for her father and helps care for April Park, a woman with disabilities.

Demello said volunteers and the county put a good faith effort before Irma hit Southwest Florida, but the organizations needed to do better.

“I had April on one hand, my dad on another, and chairs on my back. And they’re asking for all our IDs and people are trying to get in behind me,” Demello said.

Other strategies discussed at the meeting were lack of power and water supply after Irma. Officials said residents should stock up on goods for at least a week or more.

Reporter: Olivia Mancino

