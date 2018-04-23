Southwest Airlines begins fan blade inspections, cancels flights

Southwest Airlines canceled numerous flights since Sunday due to safety inspections.

According to FlightAware, 119 Southwest flights were canceled Monday morning as of 10:00 a.m.

According to Southwest Airlines, 40 flights were canceled due to voluntary fan blade inspections on Sunday. The inspections are a part of their safety plan following the engine explosion on April 17 that killed a woman on board.

“The cancellations are a result of our voluntary, accelerated engine fan blade inspection program,” Southwest said in a statement.

MORE: Southwest passengers pulled woman partially sucked out of window back into plane

No flights arriving or departing from RSW have been affected yet.

To check flight status to and from Southwest Florida International Airport, you can visit the RSW’s website.