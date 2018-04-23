Collier County

Search underway for suspect who shot at Collier deputy

Published: April 23, 2018 4:40 AM EDT
Updated: April 23, 2018 4:48 AM EDT

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a person who shot at a CCSO deputy early Monday morning.

The deputy was shot at by someone leaving the parking lot at 25000 Immokalee Road around 3 a.m., according to sheriff’s office.

The deputy was not injured.

A portion of the 25000 block of Immokalee Road is closed while K9 units and aviation are being used to search for the suspect, according to the sheriff’s office.

This is a developing story. Count on WINK News to bring you information as it becomes available.

Writer:Emily Luft
