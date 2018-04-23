Popular Punta Gorda military history museum moving to new location

The Military Heritage Museum in Charlotte County is making history of its own.

“Our intent is really to bring a world class museum,” said Patti Allen, Fisherman’s Village general manager.

The museum, located in Punta Gorda, is moving from Fisherman’s Village, a popular destination for tourists, into a new location inside the old university IMPAC building.

“Rather than having a building that’s empty, this is going to be re-purposing a building that’s been on our waterfront and that is really going to look spectacular,” Allen said.

“We welcome the opportunity to be able to expand and extend our capabilities to the public,” added Dr. Kathleen Roth, interim executive director for the Military Heritage Museum.

Representatives with the village and the museum say the move is necessary.

“We’re not able to display about a third of our artifacts and I look forward to the additional room for that,” Roth added.

But museum-goers have mixed reactions. While some are on board with the move, others say they like the museum right where it is now.

“As long as they’re able to make sure that people can find it, have adequate parking, it should be no problem,” said Punta Gorda resident Jan Dick.

The museum could reopen in the new facility as soon as this summer, but the move still has to be approved by the city’s planning commission and passed by the city council first.

Reporter: Kristi Gross

Writer: Erica Brown