Owner of Fort Myers daycare where kids found abandoned surrenders child care license

The owner of Royal Crown Academy daycare in Fort Myers will no longer be able to provide child care services.

The daycare was under investigation after children inside were left alone for a period of time Saturday.

DCF Secretary Mike Carroll released the following statement:

“DCF child protective investigators and child care regulation supervisors conducted an investigation into allegations of children being left unsupervised at a licensed child care facility on Saturday. After DCF made contact with provider staff, the owner surrendered their license and will no longer provide child care services effective immediately.”

“As a parent, I feel like I let her down, that I made a bad decision coming here. She was left alone over an hour, at least an hour,” said parent Samantha Sheeran.

Four children, ranging in age from nine months to four years old were discovered Saturday with no one supervising them.

“You don’t leave a kid like that, it’s neglect to a child. As a mom, that really hurts,” Sheeran said.

Authorities revealed that late Saturday, daycare employee Keajeah Tyre was arrested and booked on four charges of child neglect. She says she walked out one hour after her shift ended because no one else came in to relieve her.

“I was just hoping that everything would be okay. I tried to make everything as safe as possible before I left knowing they were going to be there for a little by themselves. I know there’s nothing right about it,” she said.

Tyre was fired the from the daycare and says her actions leading up to her arrest are inexcusable, especially for the parents of the kids involved.

“I can imagine how they felt, especially when you’re paying for care,” Tyre said.

The DCF had reviewed the daycare as recently as March 6, and found some violations.

The latest reports said background checks for several employees were not on file, something Tyre says is something she never did after getting hired. The report also stated some sharp objects were left out that children could get access to.

DCF demands the highest level of commitment from providers who serve the vulnerable, especially children, and will continue to work with law enforcement to hold those responsible accountable.

Writer: Erica Brown