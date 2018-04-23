Man shocked after touching electric source in Fort Myers

A man was shocked Monday evening after coming into contact with an electrical source near U.S. 41, according to the Fort Myers Fire Department.

The man was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert, according to fire officials, but the severity of his injuries were unclear.

The circumstances leading up to the injury were unclear.

Florida, Power and Light crews could be seen fixing power lines.

A man appeared to be on the roof of a building off U.S. 41. and Hoople Street.

Reporter: Janae Muchmore

Writer: Rachel Ravina