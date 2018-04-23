Man arrested after allegedly molesting niece, police say

A Fort Myers man was arrested Monday and faces charges of child molestation, Fort Myers Police say.

A woman claimed that her daughter was touched inappropriately by Jackie Johnson, Jr., 41, who was known as “Uncle Jackie”, police said in a press release.

Johnson is the woman’s brother, according to police.

On more than one occasion, while sleeping at a relative’s home, Johnson would allegedly enter the girl’s room where she was attempting to sleep and touch the underage girl inappropriately, according to authorities.

Johnson was arrested and faces charges of sexual battery to a child under 12, in addition to charges of lewd and lascivious molestation.

Johnson was transported to the Lee County Jail.

