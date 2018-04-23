Man accused of Cape Coral car burglaries arrested

A 21-year-old homeless man was arrested in connection with loitering, prowling and attempting to burglarize vehicles over the weekend in downtown Cape Coral, the Cape Coral Police Department said.

Kendrick Hubbell faces charges of three counts of burglary of a conveyance, grand theft, loitering and prowling, and a probation violation, according to police. He was taken to the Lee County jail, but it’s unclear if bail has been set.

A victim saw a man inside his parked truck around 12:45 a.m. Saturday on the 4800 block of Vincennes Street, according to police. The suspect fled, but the victim discovered $175 in cash and $300 worth of electronics were taken. The victim then filed a police report.

Around 12:20 a.m. Sunday, the victim called police after seeing the same man wearing the same clothing, attempting to break into vehicles in the Club Square parking lot, according to police.

Police then found the man, later identified as Hubbell, trying to conceal himself in the doorway of a closed establishment. Hubbell was unable to give a reasonable answer to explain his action and was arrested.

Hubbell was later identified as a suspect in several previous burglaries, and will face charges in connection with the alleged crimes, according to police.

The charges based on the previous crimes were reported by an officer who heard Hubbell’s arrest via radio and notified police he was a suspect in the other burglaries, according to police.