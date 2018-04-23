Fort Myers City Council to discuss Luminary Hotel on Monday

The Luminary Hotel project could be back on track following previous trouble with a deed.

MORE: Uncovered 1936 deed causes complications for Luminary Hotel construction

City council will address the issue in a meeting Monday at 1:30 p.m.

According to the council meeting agenda item, the city believes the restrictions put in place by the deed are “unenforceable.”

Crews expected to begin construction on the Luminary Hotel last month before the deed popped up.

The City plans to strike a deal with the a title company in order to move forward.

WINK News reporter Hayley Milon was live in downtown Fort Myers to discuss the deal. Watch the full segment above.

Reporter: Hayley Milon

Writer: Emily Luft