Accused killer Lois Riess to be extradited to SWFL to face murder charges

A woman accused of killing her husband in Minnesota and a woman on Fort Myers Beach appeared in court Monday during an extradition hearing.

Lois Riess did not contest her extradition, and signed a waiver agreeing to be transfered to Florida and Minnesota to face the charges.

The hearing, which began at 1:15 p.m. (CST) determined whether Riess will be transported back to Lee County.

The judge in Texas said both counties have 10 days to extradite her.

Investigators say Riess will be extradited to Florida in next 10 days.

She will face murder, grand theft and additional charges, according to investigators.

Riess was waiting in a Texas jail prior to the hearing.

Surveillance video released Sunday night showed Riess in the moments leading up to her arrest where she was seen entering the Sea Ranch Restaurant, sitting at the bar, ordering food, and talking to another woman.

Manager Sean Reagan said Riess was relatively inconspicuous prior to the arrival of U.S. marshals.

“She stood out to the bartender a little bit, but until she came away in handcuffs, I guess nobody really thought too deeply of it,” Reagan said.

Rose Beedy, of South Padre Island, said she couldn’t believe her town was now in the spotlight over a wanted fugitive’s arrest.

“Maybe she just thought it was a small island and maybe she thought she could blend in, but it turned out to be the exact opposite,” Beedy said. “I’m just mad I missed it.”

Marshals said Riess let her guard down when entering the establishment.

Riess was arrested Thursday on South Padre Island after approximately two weeks of evading capture.

She will likely face additional larceny charges in Minnesota, according to Lee County deputies.

Reporter: Nicole Valdes

Writer: Rachel Ravina