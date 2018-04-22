Video shows the moment when accused killer Lois Riess is arrested

Investigators say they believe Lois Riess let her guard down when she walked into a sea side restaurant in Texas.

She had a calm, confident demeanor, never once raising suspicion. But the look on her face when she was met by US Marshals says it all.

After six years living on South Padre Island, Rose Beedy never thought the talk of the town would be the arrest of a fugitive.

“Maybe she just thought it was a small island and maybe she thought she could blend in, but it turned out to be the exact opposite,” Beedy said. “I’m just mad I missed it.”

All it took was 30 seconds.

Surveillance video from inside the Sea Ranch Restaurant shows Lois Riess’ last moments of freedom before authorities arrested her.

The video shows Riess walking into the restaurant and taking a seat at the edge of the bar. She orders a glass of wine, then an entree and eats for over an hour, seemingly befriending another woman in the process.

Next, undercover US Marshals walk in, quickly place their arms around her and walk right out.

“She stood out to the bartender a little bit, but until she came away in handcuffs, I guess nobody really thought too deeply of it,” manager Sean Reagan says.

Reagan says he still wonders why Riess chose to stop at his restaurant.

“I can’t imagine that someone would pick an island, if you’re running from the law. It’s not really the best place to be,” he said. “There’s only one bridge on and off the island.”

On Sunday, an “X” made out of caution tape marked the seat where the accused killer sat for the last time before heading to jail.

Lee County investigators say that while the Texas restaurant isn’t a crime scene, it’s almost the extension of one.

Riess’ journey to South Padre Island could have left clues about her alleged crimes, so detectives have made sure to talk to anyone who may have come into contact with her during her stay.

Reporter: Nicole Valdes

Writer: Erica Brown