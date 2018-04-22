DJ Avicii poses with TJX Rewards (R) Platinum MasterCard Card holders at the MasterCard Lounge at Westwood One Backstage on February 13, 2016 in Los Angeles. CHRISTOPHER POLK/GETTY IMAGES/ CBS News
STOCKHOLM

Report: Autopsies show nothing suspicious in Avicii’s death

Published: April 22, 2018 5:10 PM EDT

Sweden’s public broadcaster says police in Oman have conducted two autopsies on the body of Grammy-nominated electronic dance DJ Avicii, who died Friday at age 28.

Public broadcaster SVT, citing information from an anonymous police official in Oman, reported Sunday that the autopsies revealed nothing suspicious and foul play has been ruled out in the performer’s death.

The broadcaster says the body has been cleared to be taken back to Avicii’s native Sweden, where he was born as Tim Bergling. Fans in Stockholm observed a minute of silence in his honor on Saturday.

Swedish tabloid Expressen says Avicii stayed at the Muscat Hills Resort while vacationing in Oman. Expressen says he spent time with friends, went kitesurfing and enjoyed the country so much was planning to stay a few extra days.

Author: AP
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2018 WINK Digital Media