One dead following late night shooting in Bonita Springs

The hunt for a killer continues in one Bonita Springs neighborhood.

Lee County deputies swarmed the area around Matheson Avenue and Park Avenue at 11 p.m. Saturday night, responding to reports of shots fired.

Authorities reveal at least one person is dead.

A neighbor who says he was sleeping inside his house when shots rang out says it was just before midnight. When he ventured outside to investigate, he found a young woman lying on the ground, bleeding from an apparent gunshot wound.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is calling this a homicide. They do say, however, that it was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public at this time.

Authorities are also waiting to release the identity of the person who was killed until next of kin can be notified.

Reporter: Oliver Redsten

Writer: Erica Brown