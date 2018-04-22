Homicide investigation underway after shooting in Bonita Springs

Deputies are investigating a homicide that happened Saturday night off East Terry Street, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to a shooting around 11:15 p.m. to Matheson Avenue and Goodwin Street.

The incident appears to be isolated, but the investigation is ongoing, according to deputies.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were unclear.

Count on WINK News for more information as details become available.

Reporter: Hannah Vogel

Writer: Rachel Ravina