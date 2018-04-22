Florida man gets 330-year sentence for child porn

A Florida man has been sentenced to 330 years in prison on child pornography charges after he was convicted of taking sex tourism trips to the Philippines.

Authorities say David Lynch made videos of his sexual encounters with children as young as six-years-old and posted them online dating back to 2005. He was arrested in 2016 attempting to board a flight to the Philippines.

Prosecutors say at least one of the trips was arranged by the mother of one of the young victims. They say Lynch also has two young children living in the Philippines.

Lynch was convicted late last year and sentenced this week. The Fort Myers News-Press says the judge ordered Lynch to forfeit his Bayfront home in addition to the unusually lengthy sentence.

Author: Associated Press