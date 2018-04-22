Demonstration held Sunday around Fort Myers Robert E. Lee statue

Sons of Confederate veterans held a demonstration Sunday for Florida’s Confederate Memorial Day celebration.

A group gathered in downtown Fort Myers surrounding the bust of Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

Members of the group said they want to keep the history of Lee County alive and are against the removal of the statue, which has been the source of fiery debate in recent months.

However, the event Sunday had nothing to do with the controversy surrounding the statue.

Still, many people are pushing city and council leaders to remove the bust from its prominent spot in downtown Fort Myers.

A rally last week was the latest in an ongoing battle over the monument.

Writer: Erica Brown