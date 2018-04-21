Police swarm Fort Myers daycare Saturday afternoon

A daycare in Fort Myers was swarmed by police Saturday afternoon.

Scared parents say they were shocked at what they found at Royal Crown Academy Daycare, located near Summerlin Road and Colonial Boulevard.

Fort Myers Police will not confirm much information at this time, but according to one mother who uses the daycare, when she arrived to pick up her daughter, she found the children abandoned.

“So I’m banging on the door, banging on the door for a good 15 minutes, and this little boy about two years old opens the door and I’m like “where’s your teacher?” and he’s like “I don’t know,”” said concerned mother Aniah Fennie.

“So my daughter is in there hollering and screaming, she didn’t even eat anything, her diaper was filled with poop, her clothes were destroyed, she’s sitting in the little baby chair while the other kids are running around,” Fennie added.

No one from the daycare responded to WINK News’ request for comment.

Meanwhile, Fort Myers Police say they are investigating the situation and cannot release any more information at this time.

Reporter: Oliver Redsten

Writer: Erica Brown