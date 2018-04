Large boat catches fire off of Sanibel Island

A recreational boat went up in flames Saturday evening off of Sanibel Island.

Smoke and flames could be seen up and down the shoreline as boat crews worked to put out the blaze.

It is unclear if anyone was on board the vessel when the fire began. The cause of the fire is also unknown at this time.

Thanks to viewer Judy Baum for sending these videos in. Watch as crews battle the flames below.

Writer: Erica Brown