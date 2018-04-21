Fort Myers

Increasing clouds, hot & rain for Saturday

Published: April 21, 2018 6:44 AM EDT
Updated: April 21, 2018 6:45 AM EDT

There will be a high of 89 degrees with increasing clouds and scattered rain Saturday, WINK Meteorologist Brooke Silverang said.

“If you have any outdoor plans around sunset, there is a good chance you will see some scattered rain,” Silverang said.

There is expected to be scattered rain and storms Sunday evening across Southwest Florida, according to Silverang said.

