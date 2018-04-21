Increasing clouds, hot & rain for Saturday

There will be a high of 89 degrees with increasing clouds and scattered rain Saturday, WINK Meteorologist Brooke Silverang said.

“If you have any outdoor plans around sunset, there is a good chance you will see some scattered rain,” Silverang said.

There is expected to be scattered rain and storms Sunday evening across Southwest Florida, according to Silverang said.

View an hourly forecast here.

DROUGHT RELIEF: Scattered (hit-or-miss) rain and storms in the days ahead won't eliminate our drought, but it will certainly help! Better rain chances and totals will be inland, east of I-75. These are rainfall totals Saturday – Tuesday from the European model. #swfl pic.twitter.com/4oBxNhI47e — Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWINK) April 20, 2018