Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson responds to Stillwater student’s promposal

If your promposal’s going to get rejected, you could do a lot worse than getting turned down by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Katie Kelzenberg, a Stillwater High School student, asked the “Fast & Furious” and “Rampage” star to prom via Twitter Sunday.

“You may be wondering, why should I go to prom with her?” Kelzenberg said in a video while dressed as The Rock. “Well, let me tell you why. I am the biggest Dwayne Johnson fan.”

Kelzenberg shows off her Rock merchandise collection before asking Johnson if he would “rock” it at prom with her.

Johnson responded via Instagram Friday.

“Unfortunately I’ll be shooting during that time in Hawaii,” Johnson wrote. “BUT I was so impressed by this young lady’s charm and confidence to even ask me (ladies always get shy in front of me) that I had to do something special.”

In lieu of a magical evening with the former wrestler and current superstar, Kelzenberg will receive a special screening of “Rampage,” with tickets and snacks for her and the rest of the theater paid for by Johnson.

Johnson also recorded a special message for Kelzenberg, which played over her school’s intercom system Friday.

Check out her reaction to Johnson’s video below!

Part 2. @katiekelzenberg’s reaction to me buying out her local theater this weekend for her and 232 (theater capacity) of her closest friends! Don’t know who’s more excited, me or Katie 😂👊🏾 #StillwaterHigh #Minnesota #AllTheCandyAndPopcornYouCanEat pic.twitter.com/wtCfSZiksl — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 20, 2018

*This report was originally published on CBS Minnesota.

Author: WCCO/ CBS Minnesota