Brush fire ignites behind Lehigh Acres homes

Crews are currently on the scene of a brush fire that sparked Saturday afternoon in Lehigh Acres.

The fire ignited around Hannah Avenue North just south of Sunshine Boulevard. Authorities on the scene say it is about 10 acres and 75 percent contained at this time.

It is unclear what started the fire.

#HannahAve fire in Lehigh Acres is 75% contained at 10 acres. Cross street is 30th St. West. 2 tractor-plow units on scene with a supervisor and Lehigh Acres fire. #FLfire #LeeCounty #wildfire — Caloosahatchee FC (@FFS_cafc) April 21, 2018

Count on WINK News to provide more information as it becomes available.

Writer: Erica Brown