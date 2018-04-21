Abby Borum via Facebook
LEHIGH ACRES

Brush fire ignites behind Lehigh Acres homes

Published: April 21, 2018 6:20 PM EDT
Updated: April 21, 2018 6:43 PM EDT

Crews are currently on the scene of a brush fire that sparked Saturday afternoon in Lehigh Acres.

The fire ignited around Hannah Avenue North just south of Sunshine Boulevard. Authorities on the scene say it is about 10 acres and 75 percent contained at this time.

It is unclear what started the fire.

Writer:Erica Brown
