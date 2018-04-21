Barbara Bush’s granddaughter gives birth to son

Fashion designer Lauren Bush Lauren and her husband, David Lauren, welcomed their son Max on Thursday, two days after her grandmother Barbara Bush died. David Lauren, the son of fashion designer Ralph Lauren and an executive vice president of global advertising at Ralph Lauren, announced on Instagram.

Lauren Bush Lauren is the granddaughter of former President George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush, who died on Tuesday. After Barbara Bush’s death, Lauren Bush Lauren posted a picture on Instagram that showed her grandparents and their grandchildren. The caption read: “Ganny was truly a one-of-a-kind, tell it like it is, amazing woman! My love of reading, puzzles, and travel are just a few things she helped foster in me. She loved my Gampy and her family fiercely, and I feel so blessed to have had her as my grandmother for over 30 years. Rest in peace Ganny, we love you!”

Lauren Bush Lauren’s father, Neil Bush, posted on Facebook they birth of their new grandson is the “circle of life. God is good.”

David and Lauren Bush Lauren have another son, James, 2.

There was a visitation for Barbara Bush on Friday and there will be an invitation-only funeral on Saturday. She will be buried later in the day behind her husband’s presidential library at Texas A&M University in a gated plot surrounded by trees and near a creek where the couple’s 3-year-old daughter, Robin, is buried. She died of leukemia in 1953.

