Students to walk out for school safety on Columbine anniversary

Students in Southwest Florida will take part in a national walkout on Columbine’s anniversary.

Friday marks 19 years since the shooting at Columbine High School and thousands of students across the country will be walking out and demanding solutions to gun violence.

Friday’s national walkout is a follow up to the “March For Our Lives” events.

WINK News reporter Jessica Alpern was live at Mariner High School in Cape Coral where students are getting ready for the event.