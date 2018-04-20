Man sentenced to life in prison for 2014 murder of Immokalee woman

Aaron Reyna, 27, was sentenced to life in prison Friday for the 2014 murder of a woman in Immokalee.

Reyna was found guilty of Second-Degree Murder and two counts of Shooting within a Dwelling, following a trial in Collier County in March.

Reyna was also sentenced to 15 years on each of the shooting counts to run concurrent with each other, but consecutive to the life sentence for the murder charge.

Reyna shot and killed a 29-year-old woman because he felt she disrespected him after he

declined to give her a ride to work.

They both lived in a home on the Seminole Indian Reservation. The victim was upset that Reyna would not give her a ride so he got a gun and shot her twice in the head, as well as in the arm and wrist, killing her leading to a standoff with the SWAT team.

