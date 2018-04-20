Man found guilty of 2015 Lehigh Acres quadruple homicide

A 22-year-old man was found guilty Friday afternoon of killing three people in 2015.

Bryan Hyde, of Lehigh Acres, was found guilty of four counts of second-degree murder in the death of his aunt Dorla Pitts, then 37, cousin Starlette Pitts, then 17, and Starlette’s boyfriend Michael Kelly Jr, then 19.

Starlette Pitts was six months pregnant.

Hyde is expected to appear is court for sentencing at 3 p.m. on June 11.

More: Trial begins for man accused of 2015 Lehigh Acres triple homicide

More: Brian Hyde held without bond