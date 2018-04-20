Fugitive Lois Riess captured in Texas; suspect in Fort Myers Beach murder

Lee County law enforcement held a press conference Friday morning with US Marshals regarding the capture of fugitive Lois Riess on South Padre Island.

Riess was captured Thursday night by authorities in Texas after a weeks-long manhunt, the US Marshals Service says.

Authorities received a tip that she was at the Sea Ranch Restaurant and Bar where police eventually moved in and captured her.

The white car Riess stole from Hutchinson on Fort Myers Beach was in the parking lot of the restaurant, authorities said.

The gun that Riess allegedly used to kill her husband and Pamela Hutchinson was not on her when she was arrested, according to police.

Riess has been on the run since allegedly killing her husband in Minnesota and then a Fort Myers beach vacationer earlier this month.

According to authorities, Riess was arrested at 8:25 central time on South Padre Island and is currently sitting in the South Padre City jail.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office issued this statement following Riess’ arrest:

“Following a national manhunt, wanted fugitive Lois Riess was apprehended by the US Marshals Service earlier this evening in South Padre Island, Texas.

The arrest brings to an end a nationwide search that has included the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the Dodge County, Minnesota Sheriff’s Department, the US Marshals Service as well as countless local, state and federal law enforcement across the country.

“I promised all along that Lois Riess would end up in a pair of handcuffs,” said Undersheriff Carmine Marceno. “Tonight, she sits in a jail cell in Texas. We are working as expeditiously as possible to bring her back to Lee County to face murder charges.””

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office confirms Lois Riess is in police custody. We will have more details for the public and media tomorrow. Posted by Dodge County Sheriff MN on Thursday, April 19, 2018

Reporter: WINK News

