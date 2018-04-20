Florida organization trains guide dogs for veterans

Two organizations in Southwest Florida are teaming up to bring guide dogs to those in need.

Guide dogs are more than companions, they act as lifelines for many people.

Southeastern Guide Dogs is a local group with a national reach, with about 500 dogs working locally and 1000 dogs working under their auspices.

“They are so important and it’s so wonderful that we are able to get these dogs trained and have them learn the skills that people need,” said one of the group’s trainers.

Once trained, guide dogs are matched with individuals who are visually impaired or with veterans who are suffering from post traumatic stress disorder.

Dogs have worked miracles, especially for military families.

“Veterans suffering from PTSD get one of our dogs and within a short period of time they are out going to the movies together; it’s just life-changing,” said a volunteer.

But raising and training guide animals isn’t cheap. One group in Southwest Florida are teaming up with their horses to pitch in.

The Southwest Florida Dressage Association is holding a charity competition with all proceeds benefiting the pups.

If you know someone who could benefit from a guide dog, or if you are interested in volunteering, visit the Southeastern Guide Dogs website.

Reporter: Hayley Milon

Writer: Emily Luft