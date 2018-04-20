Estero man heads to US Congress to explain the importance of SWFL golf industry

Out of 29,000 golfers with the PGA, one Estero man was chosen to talk about golf’s importance with the U.S. Congress.

Jason Becker, PGA golfer and Golf Life Navigators CEO, will talk about Florida’s billion dollar industry, saying “This is definitely the golf center of the world right here. It’s a very, very valuable source of economic impact.”

Becker says golf plays a huge role in our economy, “$70 billion a year is the economic impact golf has on the country, and in Florida alone it’s around $9 billion – to put that in perspective that’s three times the amount of the theme parks… 140,000 jobs.”

Now Becker is bringing that information to Capitol Hill after being chosen to meet with Congress, the White House, and federal agencies about golf’s impact.

“To go and represent 29,000 pga members around the world to our elected officials and talk about why the game is so important. It’s important they know that golf shouldn’t be taken for granted,” Becker said.

That’s the influence Becker hopes to have on our nation’s leaders during his trip to D.C. before returning to his favorite place to golf in Southwest Florida, as he calls it, “The golf capital of the world!”