Cape Coral begins virtual inspections of seawalls using Skype

Cape Coral’s Building Division started offering virtual inspections using Skype to seawall contractors as part of a trial program.

Virtual inspection allows the inspector to remotely view the site using a webcam controlled by the customer. The program provides an alternative to on-site inspection.

“Using technology will make the inspection and permitting process more efficient for Cape Coral residents and contractors,” said Community Development Director Vince Cautero. “We look forward to seeing the results of this pilot project.”

Customers will need a smartphone, tablet or laptop computer equipped with a camera and 4G wireless service or Wi-Fi. A Skype account is also required for virtual inspections.

Customers will soon be able to schedule virtual inspections online and choose a specific inspection time.

Depending upon the success of this trial program, virtual inspections may be expanded to other types of work and inspections.

How does it work?

To schedule a virtual inspection, seawall contractors can call, email or send a text message to Building Official Steve Beckman at (239) 961-7399.

The city says, an inspector will call the customer at the scheduled appointment time. The customer will be required to verify the property address, and the permit card and permit documents will be viewed to verify the permit number. Work will be inspected and results will be documented. Tools may be required to verify measurements and other details necessary to complete the virtual inspection.

Reporter: Brooke Shafer

